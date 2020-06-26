Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 32.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 530.23 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 32.09% to Rs 37.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 530.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 592.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.43% to Rs 150.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 2317.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2280.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

530.23592.462317.032280.3912.7313.4712.0713.2360.0473.57253.53261.8142.3064.39177.22202.3337.0154.50150.58148.45

