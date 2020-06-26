Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 32.09% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 18.76% in the December 2019 quarter
Century Plyboards Q3 net profit at Rs 0.37 cr
Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 21.13% in the March 2020 quarter
United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 15.29% in the December 2019 quarter
Volumes jump at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 530.23 croreNet profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 32.09% to Rs 37.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 530.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 592.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.43% to Rs 150.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 2317.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2280.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales530.23592.46 -11 2317.032280.39 2 OPM %12.7313.47 -12.0713.23 - PBDT60.0473.57 -18 253.53261.81 -3 PBT42.3064.39 -34 177.22202.33 -12 NP37.0154.50 -32 150.58148.45 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU