Nitco reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.11% to Rs 79.43 croreNet profit of Nitco reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.11% to Rs 79.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 72.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 60.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.43% to Rs 459.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 591.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales79.43169.41 -53 459.01591.74 -22 OPM %-19.010.51 --10.91-0.29 - PBDT-19.13-3.52 -443 -64.46-22.14 -191 PBT-28.69-13.25 -117 -103.10-61.37 -68 NP0.87-11.94 LP -72.20-60.06 -20
