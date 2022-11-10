Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 5.02% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 908.60 croreNet profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 5.02% to Rs 94.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 99.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 908.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 813.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales908.60813.64 12 OPM %13.5419.64 -PBDT139.56164.24 -15 PBT120.46145.63 -17 NP94.0899.05 -5
