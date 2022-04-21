Century Plyboards (India) incorporates subsidiary in Kolkata

-
ALSO READ
Zensar Technologies opens global delivery centre in Kolkata
Century Plyboards (India) to incorporate subsidiary - Century Ports
Century Plyboards (India) incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Century Ports
Century Plyboards update on its greenfield wood panel manufacturing project
Century Plyboards (India) wins Khidderpore Docks contract
-
The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name 'Century Ports' in Kolkata on 20 April 2022.Century Ports will carry out the project of rejuvenating Khidderpore Docks (KPD-I West) through public-private partnership (PPP) mode on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Century Plyboards (India) rose 42.89% to Rs 94.09 crore on 29.49% rise in net sales to Rs 854.79 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Century Plyboards (India) makes plywood, laminate sheets, fiberboard, marine wood, MDF boards, sunmica and veneer wood products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU