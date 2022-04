Century Plyboards (India) incorporates subsidiary in Kolkata

The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name 'Century Ports' in Kolkata on 20 April 2022.

Century Ports will carry out the project of rejuvenating Khidderpore Docks (KPD-I West) through public-private partnership (PPP) mode on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Century Plyboards (India) rose 42.89% to Rs 94.09 crore on 29.49% rise in net sales to Rs 854.79 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Century Plyboards (India) makes plywood, laminate sheets, fiberboard, marine wood, MDF boards, sunmica and veneer wood products.

