Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd, Paushak Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and India Glycols Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 April 2022.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd, Paushak Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and India Glycols Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 April 2022.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd crashed 6.49% to Rs 5130 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96285 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16843 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd lost 6.47% to Rs 747.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23730 shares in the past one month.

Paushak Ltd tumbled 5.66% to Rs 10700.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1738 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 5.46% to Rs 3949. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9948 shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 959.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21921 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)