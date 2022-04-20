Bank of Maharashtra gains on fund raising plans

-
ALSO READ
Equitas Small Finance Bank gains on raising Rs 550 cr via QIP issue
Inox Wind gains after board OKs raising Rs 402 cr via preferential issue
Board of HDFC Bank to consider fund raising up to Rs 50,000 cr
Motherson Sumi jumps after board approves fund raising
Board of Inox Green Energy Services approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr
-
Bank of Maharashtra rose 1.68% to Rs 18.20 after the bank said that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Thursday, 28 April 2022, to consider fund raising plans.
The funds would be raised either via follow-on public offer (FPO) or rights issue or qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, preferential issue or any other mode or combination thereof and/or through issue of Basel-III bonds or such other securities as may be permitted under applicable laws.
On the same day, the bank's board will also consider approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022.
Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held 90.97% stake in the bank as of 31 December 2021.
The state-run bank's net profit rose 110.70% to Rs 324.63 crore on 8.70% increase in total income to Rs 3,893.23 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU