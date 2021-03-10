Cerebra Integrated Tech spurts on order win

Cerebra Integrated Technologies jumped 4.36% to Rs 52.65 after the company entered into an agreement with Iron Mountain to provide the IT Assets Disposition services to various organizations in India for recycling of IT e-waste.

The company has received a purchase order against the agreement. The announcement was made during market hours today.

Iron Mountain Inc. is an American enterprise information management services company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, with annual revenue of over $4 billion. Its records management, information destruction, IT assets disposition, data backup and recovery services are supplied to more than 220,000 customers throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

Shares of Cerebra Integrated Technologies surged 11% to hit the day's high at Rs 56 in trade today.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies is engaged in the business of e-waste recycling, refining and refurbishment, electronic manufacturing services and IT infrastructure management.

The company's consolidated net profit declined by 57.76% to Rs 4 crore on a 50.76% drop in net sales to Rs 23.73 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

