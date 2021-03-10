Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2421.35, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.21% in last one year as compared to a 45.07% rally in NIFTY and a 60.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2421.35, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 15172.1. The Sensex is at 51278.54, up 0.5%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 7.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12133.85, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

