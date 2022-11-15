JUST IN
Cerebra Integrated Technologies consolidated net profit declines 85.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 53.43% to Rs 29.43 crore

Net profit of Cerebra Integrated Technologies declined 85.73% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.43% to Rs 29.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29.4363.20 -53 OPM %13.9720.85 -PBDT1.8311.72 -84 PBT1.7311.50 -85 NP1.208.41 -86

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:53 IST

