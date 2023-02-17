Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Slides 4.94%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1%

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd has lost 14.86% over last one month compared to 4.08% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.13% rise in the SENSEX

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd lost 4.94% today to trade at Rs 10.2. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1% to quote at 30814.02. The index is up 4.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Firstsource Solutions Ltd decreased 2.94% and L&T Technology Services Ltd lost 2.16% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 10.44 % over last one year compared to the 5.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd has lost 14.86% over last one month compared to 4.08% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16336 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 91.5 on 16 Feb 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 9.51 on 08 Feb 2023.

