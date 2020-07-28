Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.06% to Rs 39.79 crore

Net Loss of Cerebra Integrated Technologies reported to Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.06% to Rs 39.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 78.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.00% to Rs 11.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.76% to Rs 182.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 385.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

39.7978.11182.00385.230.7315.3418.4010.890.658.9733.0744.030.558.8532.2343.65-12.71-23.3711.444.40

