CG Power soars after Yes Bank acquires shares

rose 6.16% to Rs 38.75 at 15:18 IST on BSE after said it had acquired shares of the company.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 458.12 points, or 1.20% to 37,818.51.

On the BSE, 36.18 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.16 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 41.55 and a low of Rs 35.30 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 83 on 8 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 21.40 on 14 February 2019.

said it acquired 8,00,50,000 equity shares of (CG Power) having nominal value of Rs 2 per share, constituting 12.79% of the paid-up share capital as at 31 March 2019. The shares have been acquired on invocation of pledged shares subsequent to default/breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by to Oyster Buildwell ('borrower'), which is a group company of Proceeds from sale of shares be utilized to reduce the loans secured by such shares.

On a consolidated basis, reported a net loss of Rs 150.18 crore in Q3 December 2018 compared with net loss of Rs 28.23 crore in Q3 December 2017. Net sales rose 11.91% to Rs 1,719.52 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

helps its customers use electrical power effectively and increase industrial productivity with sustainability. Its portfolio ranges from transformers, switchgear, circuit breakers, network protection & control gear, project engineering, HT and LT motors, drives, and in all these areas.

