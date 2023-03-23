JUST IN
SEPC announces terms of forthcoming rights issue

SEPC announced that the Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., 23 March 2023 has inter alia considered and approved the following terms of the Rights Issue:

1) Instrument: Fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each. 2) Total number of Equity Shares and Rights Issue size:4,99,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 4,990 Lakhs; 3) Rights Issue Price: Rs.10/-per Equity Share, with no securities premium. 4) Record Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2023 5) Rights Issue Period: (a) Rights Issue Opening Date: Monday, 10 April 2023; and (b) Rights Issue Closing Date: Monday, 24 April 2023 6) Rights entitlement ratio: Two (2) rights equity share(s) for every Fifty-Three (53) fully paid-up Equity Share held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 19:06 IST

