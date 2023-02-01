DCB Bank appoints Farokh Nariman Subedar as Chairperson

DCB Bank announced that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated 31 January 2023 has approved the appointment of Farokh Nariman Subedar (DIN: 00028428) as the Non-Executive Part Time Chairperson of the Bank in terms of Section 35B and 10B(1A)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 for a period of three (3) years with effect from 31 January 2023.
