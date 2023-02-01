Wheels India receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

-
ALSO READ
Wheels India launches Flow Form technology in Cast Alloy Wheel
Advantec Wheels Set to become the India's First Company to Roll out Premium Flow Forged Alloy Wheels for Aftermarket Segment
ICRA reaffirms credit ratings of CONCOR
ICRA revises outlook on DLF's rating to 'positive'
ICRA reaffirms ratings of Hindustan Copper; maintains 'stable' outlook
-
Wheels India announced that ICRA has reaffirmed/ withdrawn credit ratings for the company's debt instruments as under:
Long term rating for bank lines - ICRA A-/ Stable (rating reaffirmed) Short term rating for bank lines - ICRA A2+ (rating reaffirmed) Fixed deposits - ICRA A-/ Stable (rating reaffirmed) Commercial paper - ICRA A2+ (rating reaffirmed, withdrawn)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU