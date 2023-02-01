JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

KIOCL announces cessation of directors
Business Standard

Wheels India receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Capital Market 

Wheels India announced that ICRA has reaffirmed/ withdrawn credit ratings for the company's debt instruments as under:

Long term rating for bank lines - ICRA A-/ Stable (rating reaffirmed) Short term rating for bank lines - ICRA A2+ (rating reaffirmed) Fixed deposits - ICRA A-/ Stable (rating reaffirmed) Commercial paper - ICRA A2+ (rating reaffirmed, withdrawn)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU