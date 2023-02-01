Wheels India receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Wheels India announced that ICRA has reaffirmed/ withdrawn credit ratings for the company's debt instruments as under:

Long term rating for bank lines - ICRA A-/ Stable (rating reaffirmed) Short term rating for bank lines - ICRA A2+ (rating reaffirmed) Fixed deposits - ICRA A-/ Stable (rating reaffirmed) Commercial paper - ICRA A2+ (rating reaffirmed, withdrawn)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)