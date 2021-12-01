Volumes spurt at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd registered volume of 12625 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 9.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1274 shares
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 December 2021.
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd registered volume of 12625 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 9.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1274 shares. The stock slipped 1.31% to Rs.3,158.35. Volumes stood at 1645 shares in the last session.
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd clocked volume of 3791 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 741 shares. The stock lost 0.25% to Rs.8,530.00. Volumes stood at 720 shares in the last session.
Orient Electric Ltd notched up volume of 95117 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20674 shares. The stock slipped 3.25% to Rs.379.55. Volumes stood at 70521 shares in the last session.
Max Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 83274 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23438 shares. The stock increased 1.56% to Rs.953.10. Volumes stood at 20039 shares in the last session.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd saw volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42424 shares. The stock dropped 0.28% to Rs.447.15. Volumes stood at 69631 shares in the last session.
