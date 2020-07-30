ICICI Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 346.1, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.49% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 24.22% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 346.1, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11175.5. The Sensex is at 38013.47, down 0.15%.ICICI Bank Ltd has lost around 4.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22076.6, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 207.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 444.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

