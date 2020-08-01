JUST IN
Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries standalone net profit rises 32.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.79% to Rs 3.96 crore

Net profit of Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries rose 32.20% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.56% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 12.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.963.64 9 12.2710.86 13 OPM %50.7623.90 -10.683.41 - PBDT1.850.98 89 1.520.83 83 PBT1.060.81 31 0.200.20 0 NP0.780.59 32 0.080.18 -56

