Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries standalone net profit rises 32.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.79% to Rs 3.96 crore

Net profit of Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries rose 32.20% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.56% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 12.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

