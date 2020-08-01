Superior Industrial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 64.53% to Rs 7.19 croreNet Loss of Superior Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 64.53% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.94% to Rs 23.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.194.37 65 23.8818.52 29 OPM %3.06-3.20 -5.152.70 - PBDT0.02-0.05 LP 0.45-0.21 LP PBT-0.16-0.23 30 -0.37-0.92 60 NP-0.21-0.23 9 -0.46-0.69 33
