Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 8.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.58% to Rs 51.50 croreNet profit of Chembond Chemicals declined 8.66% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.58% to Rs 51.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 71.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales51.5071.11 -28 OPM %8.007.73 -PBDT7.726.64 16 PBT6.625.60 18 NP3.694.04 -9
