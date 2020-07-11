Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 8.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.58% to Rs 51.50 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals declined 8.66% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.58% to Rs 51.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 71.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.51.5071.118.007.737.726.646.625.603.694.04

