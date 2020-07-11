JUST IN
Outcome of board meeting of CARE Ratings
Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net Loss of Norben Tea & Exports reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 4.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.660.51 29 4.874.91 -1 OPM %-127.27-96.08 --8.013.67 - PBDT-0.99-0.26 -281 -1.040.17 PL PBT-1.22-0.41 -198 -1.51-0.26 -481 NP-1.32-0.50 -164 -1.61-0.45 -258

