Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter
CG-VAK Software & Exports standalone net profit rises 281.25% in the March 2020 quarter
CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 287.88% in the March 2020 quarter
Amani Trading & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 0.66 croreNet Loss of Norben Tea & Exports reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 4.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.660.51 29 4.874.91 -1 OPM %-127.27-96.08 --8.013.67 - PBDT-0.99-0.26 -281 -1.040.17 PL PBT-1.22-0.41 -198 -1.51-0.26 -481 NP-1.32-0.50 -164 -1.61-0.45 -258
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU