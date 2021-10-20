Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 1384.68 points or 3.05% at 43977.99 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 8.17%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 4.84%),Voltas Ltd (down 4.36%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 3.08%),Titan Company Ltd (down 2.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 2.01%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.61%), Blue Star Ltd (down 1.29%), and Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.57%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.01%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.42%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.56 or 0.65% at 61314.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 150.35 points or 0.82% at 18268.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 668.06 points or 2.26% at 28894.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 207.12 points or 2.25% at 9004.38.

On BSE,873 shares were trading in green, 2353 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)