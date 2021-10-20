Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 103.23 points or 2.51% at 4011.03 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 4.5%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 4.48%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.51%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.5%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 1.39%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.33%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.01%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.83%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.66%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.56 or 0.65% at 61314.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 150.35 points or 0.82% at 18268.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 668.06 points or 2.26% at 28894.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 207.12 points or 2.25% at 9004.38.

On BSE,873 shares were trading in green, 2353 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

