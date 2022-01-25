Chennai Petro gains after recording PAT of Rs 229 crore in Q3

Chennai Petroleum Corporation rose 2.59% to Rs 106.80 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 228.83 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 556.44 crore posted in Q3 FY21.
Net revenue from operations during the quarter rose by 69% YoY to Rs 9,939.29 crore.
Crude throughput in Q3 FY22 stood at 2.156 MMT, down by 3% from 2.221 MMT recorded in Q3 FY21. Crude throughput for 9M FY22 was 6.135 MMT, up 9% YoY.
The average gross refining margin (GRM) for April-December 2021 period was $6.28 per barrel as against $7.50 per barrel in the same period the previous year, registering a de-growth of 16% on YoY basis.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation refines crude oil and markets petroleum and petrochemical products. Indian Oil Corporation held 51.89% stake in the company as on 31 December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU