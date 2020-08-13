Cheviot Company standalone net profit rises 3.17% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 76.68% to Rs 24.70 croreNet profit of Cheviot Company rose 3.17% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.68% to Rs 24.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 105.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.70105.91 -77 OPM %9.8812.22 -PBDT14.9717.20 -13 PBT13.9316.17 -14 NP12.3812.00 3
