Cheviot Company standalone net profit rises 3.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.68% to Rs 24.70 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company rose 3.17% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.68% to Rs 24.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 105.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.70105.919.8812.2214.9717.2013.9316.1712.3812.00

