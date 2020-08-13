Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 24.03% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the March 2020 quarter
Veritas (India) consolidated net profit rises 16611.36% in the March 2020 quarter
Nestle India standalone net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 40.18% to Rs 541.54 croreNet profit of Venky's (India) declined 24.03% to Rs 46.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.18% to Rs 541.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 905.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales541.54905.30 -40 OPM %13.3011.20 -PBDT71.88103.09 -30 PBT62.9895.23 -34 NP46.9861.84 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU