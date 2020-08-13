Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 24.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.18% to Rs 541.54 crore

Net profit of Venky's (India) declined 24.03% to Rs 46.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.18% to Rs 541.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 905.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.541.54905.3013.3011.2071.88103.0962.9895.2346.9861.84

