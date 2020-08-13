JUST IN
Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.47% to Rs 846.12 crore

Net loss of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 80.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 52.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.47% to Rs 846.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1580.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales846.121580.65 -46 OPM %2.4112.09 -PBDT-27.73141.85 PL PBT-94.2884.67 PL NP-80.1752.39 PL

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 11:40 IST

