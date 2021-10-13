China Market gains on strong Sept export growth

The Mainland China share market finished session higher on Wednesday, 13 October 2021, as investors reacted positively data showed Chinese exports hitting a record high in September despite power shortages. However, market gains capped amid lingering worries of spreading debt contagion.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.42%, or 14.83 points, to 3,561.76. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.29%, or 30.57 points, to 2,394.39. The blue-chip CSI300 index increased 1.15%, or 56.27 points, to 4,940.11.
Shares of consumer companies advanced on valuation appeal and hope that government will loosen policies to counter an economic slowdown. Liquor distiller Luzhou Laojiao paced gains among consumer stocks. Offcn Education Technology surged by the 10 per cent daily cap after the State Council encouraged listed companies to engage in the industry.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Statistics and Analysis Department of the General Administration of Customs released report on Wednesday, showing that China's foreign trade value totalled 28.33 trillion yuan in the first three quarters of 2021, an increase of 22.7% on the year.
Among them, the exports were 15.55 trillion yuan, up 22.7% year-on-year; the imports were 12.78 trillion yuan, up 22.6% year-on-year. China's foreign trade has achieved positive year-on-year growth for five consecutive quarters. Also, Customs data showed exports rose 28.1% to $305.7 billion in September, slightly faster than the 26% increase logged in August, while imports rose 17.6% to $240 billion, less than the previous month's 33% increase.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was up against the U. S. dollar on Wednesday, despite weaker mid-point fixing by central bank, as data showed September export growth unexpectedly picked up. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.4612 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4447. In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.4456 at midday, 16 pips stronger than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU