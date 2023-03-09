Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 71.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 65.06% to Rs 11.34 crore

Net profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads declined 71.51% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 65.06% to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.3432.4678.9239.461.574.511.574.511.575.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)