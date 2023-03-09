Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 71.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 65.06% to Rs 11.34 croreNet profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads declined 71.51% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 65.06% to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.3432.46 -65 OPM %78.9239.46 -PBDT1.574.51 -65 PBT1.574.51 -65 NP1.575.51 -72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU