JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Power shares edge higher
Business Standard

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 71.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 65.06% to Rs 11.34 crore

Net profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads declined 71.51% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 65.06% to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.3432.46 -65 OPM %78.9239.46 -PBDT1.574.51 -65 PBT1.574.51 -65 NP1.575.51 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 10:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU