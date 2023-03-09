JUST IN
Power shares edge higher
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit declines 90.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 3382.22 crore

Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company declined 90.59% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 227.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 3382.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3162.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3382.223162.75 7 OPM %5.476.42 -PBDT128.15176.99 -28 PBT13.4867.69 -80 NP21.42227.62 -91

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 10:08 IST

