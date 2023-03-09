Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit declines 90.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 3382.22 crore

Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company declined 90.59% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 227.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 3382.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3162.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3382.223162.755.476.42128.15176.9913.4867.6921.42227.62

