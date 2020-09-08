Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.22% to Rs 26.06 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 10.53% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.22% to Rs 26.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.26.0635.323.151.100.280.360.200.270.170.19

