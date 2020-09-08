Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.22% to Rs 26.06 croreNet profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 10.53% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.22% to Rs 26.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.0635.32 -26 OPM %3.151.10 -PBDT0.280.36 -22 PBT0.200.27 -26 NP0.170.19 -11
