Cholamandalam Investment board to mull NCD issue on 7 May

The board of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company said that it will consider issuing non‐convertible debentures (NCDs) in its meeting on 7 May 2021.
The company's board will consider issuing non‐convertible debentures (secured debentures and unsecured debentures in the nature of subordinated debt and perpetual debt) in FY2021‐22. The board will also consider final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company's consolidated net profit rose 5.3% to Rs 409.79 crore on a 10.1% surge in total income to Rs 2,520.48 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, is a diversified non-banking finance company engaged in providing vehicle finance, home loans and corporate mortgage loans, small and medium enterprises (SME) loans, investment advisory services, stock broking and a range of other financial services.
The stock was down 0.20% to Rs 538.05 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 529.90 to Rs 538.05 so far. The market was shut yesterday (21 April 2021) on account of Ram Navami.
