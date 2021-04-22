Tata Steel BSL jumps after blockbuster Q4 numbers

Tata Steel BSL jumped 4.08% to Rs 59.95 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1913.35 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 5.93 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased by 66.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6773.81 crore.

Profit before tax in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1913.73 crore, which is significantly higher than Rs 5.93 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company incurred a tax expense of Rs 7.51 crore during Q4 March 2021.

Tata Steel BSL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2518.16 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 as compared to a net loss of Rs 628.49 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020. Net sales rose 15.9% to Rs 19976.90 crore in FY21 as against Rs 17237.79 crore in FY20.

Tata Steel BSL, a subsidiary of Tata Steel is the largest manufacturer of auto-grade steel in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)