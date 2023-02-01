Tirupati Forge standalone net profit declines 66.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.08% to Rs 16.78 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Forge declined 66.78% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.08% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.7827.1012.9918.302.064.811.414.091.023.07

