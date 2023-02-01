JUST IN
Tirupati Forge standalone net profit declines 66.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.08% to Rs 16.78 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Forge declined 66.78% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.08% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.7827.10 -38 OPM %12.9918.30 -PBDT2.064.81 -57 PBT1.414.09 -66 NP1.023.07 -67

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:31 IST

