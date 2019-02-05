Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 1.1%, up for five straight sessions

is quoting at Rs 1235.3, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.86% in last one year as compared to a 4.16% gain in NIFTY and a 8.85% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1235.3, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 10934.8. The Sensex is at 36648.52, up 0.18%. has added around 3.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11492.65, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1239.25, up 1.36% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is down 3.86% in last one year as compared to a 4.16% gain in NIFTY and a 8.85% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 16.01 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)