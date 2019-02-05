Eicher Motors Ltd up 1.73%

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 20477.1, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.75% in last one year as compared to a 4.16% jump in NIFTY and a 24.21% jump in the Nifty Auto.
Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 20477.1, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 10934.8. The Sensex is at 36648.52, up 0.18%. Eicher Motors Ltd has gained around 3.26% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8395.55, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66142 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.23 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 20657, up 2.34% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is down 25.75% in last one year as compared to a 4.16% jump in NIFTY and a 24.21% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 27.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU