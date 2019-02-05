Religare Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
XPRO India Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd and Praj Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2019.
Religare Enterprises Ltd surged 13.76% to Rs 20.25 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 57394 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68131 shares in the past one month.
XPRO India Ltd soared 9.48% to Rs 38.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 734 shares in the past one month.
Almondz Global Securities Ltd spiked 9.23% to Rs 24.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1116 shares in the past one month.
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd spurt 8.03% to Rs 5.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3520 shares in the past one month.
Praj Industries Ltd added 7.51% to Rs 130.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.71 lakh shares in the past one month.
