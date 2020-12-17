Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd stays supported

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 377.8, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.32% in last one year as compared to a 12.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 2% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 377.8, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 13731.7. The Sensex is at 46852.93, up 0.4%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has risen around 12.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14789.3, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 379.95, up 0.25% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 22.32% in last one year as compared to a 12.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 2% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 23.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)