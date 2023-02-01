Cholamandalam Investment gains as Q3 PAT jumps 31% YoY

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company jumped 5.33% to Rs 745.10 after the company's net profit rose 30.6% to Rs 684.29 crore on 32.4% jump in total income to Rs 3,375.01 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax jumped 30.7% to Rs 920.80 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with Rs 704.26 crore in Q3 FY22.

Total income jumped 32% to Rs 2,547 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with Rs 3,375 crore in Q3 FY22. Net income margin stood at 7.6% as on 31 December 2022 as compared with 8.2% as on 31 December 2021.

Return on equity was at 20.6% in Q3FY23 as against 19.3% in Q3 FY22.

Aggregate disbursements in Q3 FY23 were at Rs 17,559 crore as against Rs 10,430 crore in Q3 FY 22 registering growth of 68%.

Assets under management as of 31 December 2022 stood at Rs 103,789 crore as compared to Rs 79,161 crore as of 31 December 2021.

Vehicle Finance (VF) disbursements were at Rs 10,446 crore in Q3 FY 23 as against Rs 7,647 crore in Q3 FY22, registering a growth of 37%.

Loan Against Property (LAP) disbursed Rs 2,255 crore in Q3 FY23, as against Rs 1,661 crore in Q3 FY22, a growth rate of 36%.

Home Loan (Affordable HL and Affordable LAP) disbursed Rs 1,072 crore in Q3 FY23, as against Rs 539 crore in Q3 FY22 registering growth of 99%.

Gross non performing assets (NPA) stood at 5.4% in Q3 FY23 as against 8.5% in Q3 FY22. NNPA was at 3.8% in Q3 FY23 as compared with 5.8% in Q3 FY22

The company's asset quality as at end of December 2022, represented by Stage 3 assets stood at 3.51% with a provision coverage of 40.96%

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the company as on 31st December 2022, was at 17.75% as against the regulatory requirement of 15%. Tier-I Capital was at 15.12%.

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q3 FY23 was Rs 685 crore as against Rs 528 crore in Q3 FY22.

The company said that it has gained market share across product segments in Vehicle Finance and other business units. Sales of commercial vehicles are expected to come close to the pre-pandemic peak of over a million units in FY23 due to improved fleet utilizations, strong replacement demand and pick-up in road construction projects across the country. Despite high inflation and high interest rates, strong festive season sales and workforce returning to metro cities has helped drive growth. The housing market has also been very strong.

The board of directors declared interim dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share. The record date for the same is fixed on Friday, 10 February 2023.

Board of directors has approved to issue secured redeemable non convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches.

Cholamandalam Investment & Fin. Co. is engaged in the business of providing vehicle finance, home loans and Loan against property.

