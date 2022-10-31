Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company announces cessation of director

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company announced that Ashok Kumar Barat, (DIN: 00492930) Independent Director of the Company has retired from the Board of the Company effective close of business hours of 30 October 2022 consequent to completion of his five year tenure pursuant to section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

