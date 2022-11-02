Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 7.81% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 20.85% to Rs 3016.84 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declined 7.81% to Rs 562.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 610.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.85% to Rs 3016.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2496.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3016.842496.26 21 OPM %68.8377.00 -PBDT786.63845.38 -7 PBT758.60821.83 -8 NP562.82610.51 -8

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:17 IST

