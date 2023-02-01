GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Apar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Asian Hotels (East) fixes record date for issue of bonus equity shares
APAR Anushakti wires sets its course to future-proof Indian houses for the next 50 years
APAR's 6-decades of service in supporting an Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Indian Hotels Co. Q1 PAT soars to Rs 170 cr
-
Apar Industries Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd and Indian Hotels Co Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2023.
Apar Industries Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd and Indian Hotels Co Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2023.
GTL Infrastructure Ltd spiked 15.00% to Rs 1.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 333.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 186.34 lakh shares in the past one month.
Apar Industries Ltd soared 12.88% to Rs 1907.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 87617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15555 shares in the past one month.
Borosil Renewables Ltd surged 8.77% to Rs 519.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23831 shares in the past one month.
Brightcom Group Ltd added 6.79% to Rs 26.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.06 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indian Hotels Co Ltd spurt 6.45% to Rs 319.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU