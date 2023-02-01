GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apar Industries Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd and Indian Hotels Co Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2023.

Apar Industries Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd and Indian Hotels Co Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2023.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd spiked 15.00% to Rs 1.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 333.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 186.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd soared 12.88% to Rs 1907.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 87617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15555 shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd surged 8.77% to Rs 519.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23831 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd added 6.79% to Rs 26.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd spurt 6.45% to Rs 319.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)