Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 84.38% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.03% to Rs 13.46 croreNet profit of Chordia Food Products declined 84.38% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.4613.88 -3 OPM %7.3614.77 -PBDT0.771.93 -60 PBT0.291.39 -79 NP0.201.28 -84
