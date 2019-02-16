JUST IN
Business Standard

Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 84.38% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.03% to Rs 13.46 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products declined 84.38% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.4613.88 -3 OPM %7.3614.77 -PBDT0.771.93 -60 PBT0.291.39 -79 NP0.201.28 -84

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:15 IST

