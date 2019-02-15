Tantia Constructions reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.98 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.19% to Rs 34.95 croreNet Loss of Tantia Constructions reported to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 34.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 33.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales34.9533.87 3 OPM %-41.83-6.05 -PBDT-11.70-8.66 -35 PBT-13.36-10.38 -29 NP-15.98-10.38 -54
