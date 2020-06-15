JUST IN
Chowgule Steamships reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.54% to Rs 17.16 crore

Net Loss of Chowgule Steamships reported to Rs 13.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 34.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.54% to Rs 17.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 67.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 90.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.19% to Rs 77.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.1620.81 -18 77.4390.23 -14 OPM %-25.93-101.92 --27.42-41.05 - PBDT-9.42-27.28 65 -43.43-59.67 27 PBT-13.39-34.46 61 -65.81-91.70 28 NP-13.96-34.21 59 -67.31-90.77 26

First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 13:27 IST

