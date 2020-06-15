Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 47.04% to Rs 8.33 croreNet loss of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reported to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.04% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.96% to Rs 39.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.3315.73 -47 39.3849.20 -20 OPM %-16.2118.50 -11.6018.88 - PBDT-2.052.43 PL 2.437.53 -68 PBT-3.441.65 PL -1.814.07 PL NP-5.240.52 PL -3.622.93 PL
