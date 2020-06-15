JUST IN
Makers Laboratories standalone net profit declines 58.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 57.54% to Rs 12.54 crore

Net profit of Makers Laboratories declined 58.23% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.54% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 51.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.547.96 58 51.4046.63 10 OPM %12.366.16 -5.274.72 - PBDT1.421.43 -1 2.244.52 -50 PBT0.801.04 -23 0.253.02 -92 NP0.330.79 -58 -0.122.45 PL

