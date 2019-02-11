Chromatic India standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 71.92% to Rs 2.85 croreNet profit of Chromatic India rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 71.92% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.8510.15 -72 OPM %1.051.18 -PBDT0.170.14 21 PBT0.100.08 25 NP0.100.08 25
