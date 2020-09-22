Cigniti Technologies Ltd Surges 3.64%

Cigniti Technologies Ltd has added 23.99% over last one month compared to 9.46% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.15% drop in the SENSEX

Cigniti Technologies Ltd gained 3.64% today to trade at Rs 397.5. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.71% to quote at 19991.23. The index is up 9.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Majesco Ltd increased 2.32% and HCL Technologies Ltd added 2.08% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 32.68 % over last one year compared to the 2.81% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd has added 23.99% over last one month compared to 9.46% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2922 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8344 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 410 on 21 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 175.1 on 08 Apr 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)