Bombay Burmah mulls fund raising

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (BBTC) announced that its board of directors will meet on 24 September 2020 to consider fund raising through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 75 crore on private placement basis.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 September 2020.

Shares of BBTC snapped its three-day losing streak and are currently trading 1.05% higher at Rs 1,367 on BSE. BBTC lost 6.59% in prior three trading sessions from its previous closing high of Rs 1,448.35 on 16 September 2020.

The stock is up 154% from its 52-week low of Rs 538 touched on 24 March 2020.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has diversified its interests into tea, coffee, other plantation products, biscuit and dairy products.

